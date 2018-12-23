Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Ascends to big club
The Maple Leafs recalled Moore from AHL Toronto on Sunday, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.
Tyler Ennis broke his ankle during Saturday's game versus the Rangers, and Zach Hyman was already facing a long-term ankle injury of his own, so the Maple Leafs needed a body to fill in. Moore, 23, will be that guy after scoring 17 goals and adding seven assists in the minors this year. He'll make his NHL debut Sunday against the Red Wings.
