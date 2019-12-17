Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Back in action Tuesday
Moore (shoulder) will be in the lineup against Buffalo on Tuesday, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Moore returns following a 13-game stint on injured reserve due to his shoulder problem. Prior to getting hurt, the winger went 13 games without writing his name on the scoresheet. The California native will slot into a fourth-line role and relegate Dmytro Timashov to the press box.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.