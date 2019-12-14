Play

Moore (shoulder) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against the OIlers, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.

Moore has been sidelined for nearly a month with a shoulder injury, but he's been skating with the team since Monday, so he shouldn't have any limitations against Edmonton. The 24-year-old American, who's picked up five points in 21 games this campaign, will slot into a bottom-six role.

