Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Back in action
Moore (shoulder) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against the OIlers, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.
Moore has been sidelined for nearly a month with a shoulder injury, but he's been skating with the team since Monday, so he shouldn't have any limitations against Edmonton. The 24-year-old American, who's picked up five points in 21 games this campaign, will slot into a bottom-six role.
