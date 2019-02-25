Moore was recalled from the AHL's Marlies on Monday, Elliott Friedman of CBC reports.

Moore got his first action with the Leafs earlier this season, notching a goal and two assists in seven games. The fact the 23-year-old got called up on trade deadline day does certainly raise eyebrows, as it could mean more moves on the way for Toronto. For fantasy owners curious about Moore, though, he's likely to only get fourth-line minutes, if he plays at all.