Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Boomerangs back to big stage
Moore was recalled from AHL Toronto on Wednesday.
Moore has been a frequent shuffler around the franchise ranks, but the California native hasn't appeared in an NHL game since Dec. 23. We're eager to see what Moore can do in a full-time capacity since the early returns -- two points over his first three games at the top level -- look promising.
