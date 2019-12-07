Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Could return by end of trip
Moore (shoulder could rejoin the lineup by the end of the Maple Leafs' four-game road trip, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Moore has his expected return date narrowed down to some time in the next four contest, though it sounds as though Saturday is likely off the table. The team should announce Moore's activation from injured reserve prior to his return to action.
