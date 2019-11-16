Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Done early Friday
Moore (shoulder) will not return to Friday's game versus the Bruins.
Moore took a hard, open-ice hit from Chris Wagner in the first period when he suffered the injury. If the 24-year-old is unable to play Saturday versus the Penguins, Dmytro Timashov would likely enter the lineup.
