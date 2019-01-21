Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Expected to join Maple Leafs
Moore will be recalled from AHL Toronto, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Moore will be promoted to the NHL in the next 24 hours, as Toronto needs to call up a player to replace Andreas Johnsson who left Sunday's game with a concussion. The 23-year-old has just three points with the Maple Leafs this season (in six games) but has been scorching in the minors, posting 26 points in 31 games with the Marlies.
