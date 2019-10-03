Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Finds net for Leafs
Moore scored a goal on three shots and was a plus-2 in Toronto's 5-3 win over Ottawa in Wednesday's season opener.
Moore buried a rebound in front of the Ottawa net to give Toronto a 2-1 lead less than five minutes into the second period. The 24-year-old collected two goals and five assists in 25 games last season, his first in the NHL.
