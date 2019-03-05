Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Grabs pair of helpers
Moore registered two assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames.
Since his recall on Feb. 25, Moore has four assists in five games despite being limited to fourth-line minutes. He has seven points in 12 games this season, but he only averaged 8:56 per game entering Monday's contest. The scoring pace he's on can't be considered sustainable for the rest of the season.
