Moore was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Saturday.

Moore logged 9:16 of ice time in Saturday's clash with the Islanders, in which he registered a minus-1 rating. The winger was shipped back to the minors following the game, but will likely be brought back up ahead of Thursday's clash with Minnesota unless Tyler Ennis (ankle) or Zach Hyman (ankle) is cleared to play.

