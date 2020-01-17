Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Headed out on assignment
Moore (concussion) was reassigned to AHL Toronto on a conditioning assignment Friday.
Moore has played in just one game for the Leafs since Nov. 15 against Boston, a stretch of 27 contests. The winger will likely suit up for the Marlies on Saturday and Sunday, which probably means he won't return to action for Toronto until after the All-Star break.
