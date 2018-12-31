Moore was sent back down to AHL Toronto on Monday.

The winger will return to the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate but should be back up with the parent club before long. Moore is clearly the preferred option to fill in as long as Tyler Ennis (ankle) and Zach Hyman (ankle) remain out. In three NHL games, the 23-year-old has tallied a pair of assists.

More News
Our Latest Stories