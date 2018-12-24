Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Loaned to the Marlies
Moore was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Monday
The move was made with the understanding that the Maple Leafs can recall Moore before their next game, of which comes Dec. 28 in Columbus. In his only game at the NHL level this season, Moore picked up an assist in 5:27 of ice time.
