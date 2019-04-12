Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Makes difference in limited ice
Moore skated just 6:24 in Game 1's 4-1 win over the Bruins on Thursday.
Moore made the most of the ice time -- he laid four hits and played gritty hockey along the wall. He's an energy guy, not a fantasy factor.
