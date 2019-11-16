Moore (shoulder) will not travel to Pittsburgh for Saturday's game, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Saturday's contest kicks off a six-game road trip for the Maple Leafs -- it's unclear if Moore will be out for the entire trip or if he'll join the team on the road. The 24-year-old was injured in the first period of Friday's game versus the Bruins, after receiving a hit from Chris Wagner.