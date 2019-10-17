Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Performs away from home
Moore drew an assist on Kasperi Kapanen's shorthanded goal, but Toronto still fell 4-3 to the Capitals on Wednesday.
The shorthanded tally was Moore's first point on special teams this season, giving him two assists and three goals in eight games. If he continues to play at this level, it's hard to imagine Moore ever riding another bus in the minors.
