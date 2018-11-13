Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Promoted to big club
The Maple Leafs recalled Moore from AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
The Maple Leafs only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Moore's promotion, so he'll round out the team's depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 23-year-old winger has been highly productive in the minors this season, racking up nine goals and 12 points in 12 games.
