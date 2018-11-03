Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Promoted to top level
Moore was recalled from AHL Toronto on Friday.
The Maple Leafs are trying to find the right line combinations in the wake of a significant shoulder injury to Auston Matthews and William Nylander still holding out on his contract. Moore is in the final year of his entry-level contract with the Buds, so it's time to see what this kid can do at the top level. The 23-year-old posted seven goals and 10 assists over nine games for the Marlies ahead of his call-up to the big stage.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...