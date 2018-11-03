Moore was recalled from AHL Toronto on Friday.

The Maple Leafs are trying to find the right line combinations in the wake of a significant shoulder injury to Auston Matthews and William Nylander still holding out on his contract. Moore is in the final year of his entry-level contract with the Buds, so it's time to see what this kid can do at the top level. The 23-year-old posted seven goals and 10 assists over nine games for the Marlies ahead of his call-up to the big stage.