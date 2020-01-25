Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Recalled from conditioning stint
The Maple Leafs recalled Moore (concussion) from his conditioning stint with AHL Toronto on Saturday.
Moore had a successful conditioning stint with the Marlies, notching one goal and two points in two appearances. The 24-year-old winger has only appeared in 22 games with the big club this season due to various injuries, picking up three goals and five points over that span, but he should be ready to rock when the Leafs return to action Monday against the Predators.
