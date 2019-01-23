Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Recalled from minors
Moore, as expected, was promoted from AHL Toronto on Wednesday.
Moore is expected to slot into the Leafs' fourth line against Washington on Wednesday with Andreas Johnsson (concussion) sidelined. With the 23-year-old Moore brought up under emergency conditions, fantasy owners should anticipate him being sent back down during the All-Star break.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Expected to join Maple Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Secures two-year extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Sent down again•
-
Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Boomerangs back to big stage•
-
Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Loaned to Marlies•
-
Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Back in NHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...