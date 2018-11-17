Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Redirected to AHL
Moore was loaned to AHL Toronto on Saturday.
Moore was called-up as a spare forward ahead of Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks, but he ultimately wasn't needed, which is a shame since he's from California. At any rate, Moore will rejoin the Marlies, with whom he's averaged a point per game (nine goals, three assists) this season.
