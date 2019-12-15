Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Remains on IR
Moore (shoulder) is still on injured reserve Sunday, and he could return Tuesday against the Sabres, per the NHL's official media site.
Moore was expected to play Saturday against the Oilers, but he was held out of the lineup. However, the Maple Leafs sent Pontus Aberg back to minors Sunday, which could signal Moore will be ready to return Tuesday.
