Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Sent back to AHL
Moore was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday, TSN reports.
The Maple Leafs will hope to get Andreas Johnsson (concussion) back in the fold after the All-Star break, so it's safe for Moore to head back to the minor league in the meantime. The rookie has produced a goal and two helpers over his first seven games at the top level.
