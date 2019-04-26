Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Sent back to minors
Moore was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Moore will be able to join the Marlies -- who just swept the Rochester Americans in the first round -- in their postseason run. The California native recorded 39 points (23 goals, 16 assists) over 46 games in the minors this season and should help bolster the Marlies' offense.
