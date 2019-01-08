Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Sent down again
Moore was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
The Leafs can be expected to continue shipping Moore between levels in an effort to save cap space. The winger will almost certainly be back ahead of Thursday's clash with New Jersey.
