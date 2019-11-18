Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Shifts to IR
Moore (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Moore will miss the next two games and won't be able to return until Saturday's matchup against the Avalanche. It wasn't revealed whether Moore will travel with the Maple Leafs during their five-game road trip starting Tuesday in Vegas. To provide depth, the team recalled Pierre Engvall from AHL Toronto.
