Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Shipped back to AHL Toronto
Moore was reassigned to the minors Wednesday.
With Moore's demotion, some will certainly start to speculate about a potential contract for William Nylander; however, it could be as simple as the fact that the Maple Leafs are off until Friday's matchup with New Jersey. Moore didn't suit up during his brief stint in the NHL and will return to the Marlies, for whom he has tallied 11 points in 10 games.
