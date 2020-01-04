Moore (concussion) skated during Saturday's morning practice, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

This was Moore's first time back on the ice after being placed in concussion protocol Dec. 27. The 24-year-old winger has missed 20 of the last 21 games, as he dealt with a shoulder injury and a concussion. Moore is making progress through the league's protocol, so it wouldn't be surprising if he's ready to go soon.