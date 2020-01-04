Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Skates Saturday
Moore (concussion) skated during Saturday's morning practice, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
This was Moore's first time back on the ice after being placed in concussion protocol Dec. 27. The 24-year-old winger has missed 20 of the last 21 games, as he dealt with a shoulder injury and a concussion. Moore is making progress through the league's protocol, so it wouldn't be surprising if he's ready to go soon.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.