Moore (shoulder) wore a no-contact jersey during Monday's practice, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

The door was already open for Moore to return during the team's four-game road trip, which ends Saturday in Edmonton. The 24-year-old forward took his next step in recovery, so the Maple Leafs will evaluate how he responded to his return to practice. Moore could reasonably suit up Tuesday against the Canucks if he sheds his no-contact sweater during the team's morning skate.