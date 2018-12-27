Moore was promoted from AHL Toronto on Thursday.

Fortunately for Moore, the Maples Leafs and Marlies are both located in Toronto, so he hasn't needed to rack up miles on his car as he has flipped between levels for the third time since Dec. 23. With Zach Hyman (ankle) and Tyler Ennis (ankle) both unavailable, Moore figures to slot into a fourth-line role versus Columbus on Friday.