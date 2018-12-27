Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Switching leagues again
Moore was promoted from AHL Toronto on Thursday.
Fortunately for Moore, the Maples Leafs and Marlies are both located in Toronto, so he hasn't needed to rack up miles on his car as he has flipped between levels for the third time since Dec. 23. With Zach Hyman (ankle) and Tyler Ennis (ankle) both unavailable, Moore figures to slot into a fourth-line role versus Columbus on Friday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Loaned to the Marlies•
-
Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Ascends to big club•
-
Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Redirected to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Promoted to big club•
-
Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Shipped back to AHL Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Promoted to top level•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...