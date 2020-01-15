Moore (concussion) skated in a non-contact sweater Wednesday and could be back in the lineup against Chicago on Saturday, per Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site.

Moore has played just once in the Leafs' last 26 contests, a game in which he registered two hits in 9:45 of ice time. If the winger does slot back into the lineup, it will likely come at the expense of Dmytro Timashov in a bottom-six role.