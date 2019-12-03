Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Weeks from return
Moore (shoulder) remains weeks away from returning to game action, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.
Moore's hasn't reached relevance from a fantasy perspective yet, but the 24-year-old displayed enough promise with AHL Toronto last season -- collecting 39 points over 46 games -- to draw the interest of Leafs fans. Moore had seen fairly consistent time on the power-play prior to his injury, making him a sneaky candidate to make it on to the fantasy radar in some leagues once he's recovered.
