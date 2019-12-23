Play

Moore (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's game against the Hurricanes.

Moore returned to the lineup Saturday against the Red Wings after a 15-game stint on IR due to a shoulder injury. It's unclear if he possible aggravated the issue, but Moore won't have a chance to play again until Friday versus the Devils. The Maple Leafs recalled Jeremy Bracco from AHL Toronto to add depth.

