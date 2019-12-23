Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Won't suit up Monday
Moore (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's game against the Hurricanes.
Moore returned to the lineup Saturday against the Red Wings after a 15-game stint on IR due to a shoulder injury. It's unclear if he possible aggravated the issue, but Moore won't have a chance to play again until Friday versus the Devils. The Maple Leafs recalled Jeremy Bracco from AHL Toronto to add depth.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.