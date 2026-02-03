Stecher scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Stecher, who saw 20 games with the Flames in 2022-23, scored the game-winning tally at 9:10 of the second period in this contest. He recorded four points, 24 blocked shots, 24 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 16 outings in January. For the season, the veteran defenseman is at three goals, 11 points, 45 shots on net, 47 blocks and a plus-7 rating in 37 appearances. This is his best season on offense in three years, and it's earned him steady top-four minutes for Toronto.