Stecher scored a goal in a 6-5 win over the Jets on Thursday.

His goal was clutch -- it tied the game 5-5 in the third period. It was Stecher's second goal of the season and his first point since Dec. 16, a span of eight games. He's not a fantasy guy -- he has just seven points, 21 blocks, 19 shots and 12 hits in 21 games. Stecher's limited ice time will drop when Brandon Carlo (foot) returns to action. Carlo resumed skating last Saturday.