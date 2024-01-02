Voit will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery but is expected to be ready for training camp, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Voit logged just one game for AHL Toronto before suffering his shoulder injury, cutting short his first season as a professional. Selected by the Leafs in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old winger put up an impressive 105 points in 67 games for OHL Sarnia last season and should offer decent offensive upside if he can make the jump to the NHL.