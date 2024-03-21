Bertuzzi brushed twine in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Capitals.

Bertuzzi dumped the puck into the cage with relative ease thanks to Auston Matthews' trickery on a no-look backhand pass. Last season, Bertuzzi struggled with injuries, managing 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) through 50 games between the Red Wings and Bruins, but he's missed just one game in 2023-24 for a team currently ranked ninth in the NHL with 87 points. Bertuzzi sporting only six power-play points while sharing the ice with Matthews is a bit of a head scratcher -- especially since the Buds have a 26.0 conversion rate on the man advantage -- though he's mixed it up a bit defensively based on 40 blocked shots and 78 hits.