Bertuzzi (personal) is at practice Friday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Bertuzzi missed Wednesday's game versus the Jets as his wife gave birth to their child. He is ready to return as the Maple Leafs head to Winnipeg to play the second-half of back-to-back games. Bertuzzi has been a bit of a disappointment this season after signing a one-year contract in the offseason, scoring only six goals while adding 14 assists in 45 games.