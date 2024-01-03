Bertuzzi notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Deuces were wild on Bertuzzi's stat line Tuesday. He set up goals by William Nylander and Calle Jarnkrok in the second period. Bertuzzi has gotten his offense on track lately with seven points over his last eight appearances. He's up to six goals, 10 helpers, 71 shots on net, 35 hits, 19 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 35 appearances, mainly filling a middle-six role.