Bertuzzi (personal) was placed on the non-roster list Tuesday, according to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.

The Maple Leafs activated Ryan Reaves (lower body) from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Bertuzzi, who is away from the team to be with his wife to await the birth of their child, probably won't be available to play Wednesday against Winnipeg. He has picked up six goals, 20 points, 84 shots on net and 39 hits in 45 contests this campaign.