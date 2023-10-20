Bertuzzi (undisclosed) was feeling better Friday and expects to play Saturday versus Tampa Bay, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Although Bertuzzi has participated in all four of Toronto's contests this season, he was playing through an injury Thursday. There was initially some thought that he might take Saturday's game off, but Bertuzzi participated in Friday's practice and was upbeat afterward. He has a goal, 10 PIM, six hits and two blocks in 2023-24.