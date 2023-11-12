Bertuzzi picked up two apples in a 5-2 win over the Canucks on Saturday.

The first one was a primary helper on Matthew Knies' first-period goal. Bertuzzi then got a secondary helper on William Nylander's second-period snipe. It's his first multi-point effort this season. Bertuzzi has taken some heat this season for appearing to be disengaged and struggling to find a fit in blue and white. But he has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last three games, so perhaps he's turning the corner.