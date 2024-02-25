Bertuzzi notched a hat trick Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

It was Bertuzzi's first multigoal game since Oct. 14, 2021 when he was with the Red Wings. Plus it came on his 29th birthday. Two of the snipes came on the power play; his third goal won the game. Bertuzzi also got himself in the record books as the first player in Maple Leafs history to score a hat trick on his birthday. It was a great night for the edgy winger, but there's not much to his game from a fantasy perspective. He has 110 shots and 64 hits to go with just 10 goals and 16 assists in 56 games. Bertuzzi is built for the postseason, not the regular one, at least at this point in his career.