Bertuzzi signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with Toronto on Sunday.

Bertuzzi generated 30 points in 50 games between Detroit and Boston last season after recording 30 goals and 32 assists in 68 contests for the Red Wings during the 2021-22 campaign. He should fit in nicely as a top-six forward with the Leafs, granting him valuable exposure to Auston Matthews or John Tavares.