Bertuzzi scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

Bertuzzi scored from the right post on a rebound following a John Tavares shot at 3:59 of the first period. He has found a home on the Leafs second line with William Nylander and Tavares, and he looks more comfortable with each passing game. Bert brings some fantasy value, but not as much as one would think. His edgy game is tailor made for the postseason, but he doesn't ring up the number of hits or PIM as you would think. His fantasy merit will rise if Bertuzzi can grow his chemistry with Willie and JT and start to convert more 5v5.