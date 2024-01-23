Bertuzzi was not in attendance for Tuesday's practice while awaiting the birth of his child, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Bertuzzi should be considered a question mark heading into Wednesday's matchup with Winnipeg. The winger is currently stuck in a 13-game goal drought during which he registered just 17 shots, though he did chip in six assists along the way. If Bertuzzi is available against the Jets, he should retake his place in a top-six role.