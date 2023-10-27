Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Bertuzzi struck at 5:08 of the third period to give the Maple Leafs a two-goal lead. The 28-year-old winger has showed some signs of life with a goal and an assist over his last two games. He's at three points, 15 shots on net, 10 PIM, seven hits and a plus-3 rating through seven contests overall.