Bertuzzi emerged with a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Bruins for Game 2 of the conference quarterfinals.

Bertuzzi, who was with Boston this time last year, nearly had a two-point night, but what initially appeared to be a power-play tally from the winger ended up getting overturned since he had the puck with a high stick during the play. Still, in a matter of minutes, he found John Tavares with a primary apple on the man advantage for the game-tying goal. Bertuzzi's fiery playing style works well in a playoff setting, but it will be important for him to stay aggressive without losing his cool and getting whistled for costly penalties.