Bertuzzi has opened training on the Leafs' top line with Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner, reports the Toronto Sun.

It's early and things always change as camp progresses. But Bertuzzi's ability to dig the puck out and then crash the net to hammer in rebounds is the perfect style for his high-skill line mates. The trio has been skating at the practice facility over the past few weeks, but Thursday was their first public appearance together at camp. "I want to create space for those guys, bring energy," Bertuzzi said. "(Net front), that's where I'll be." Toronto media has already started calling the line the MAT Pack. The 6-foot-2, 200 pound winger's fantasy value will be the highest it has ever been if this gig sticks.